Russia fired 78 times in Sumy region over 24 hours

During the day on August 29, the Russian army fired 78 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 198 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Vorozhbyanska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Sveska, Yampilska, Berezivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Seredyna-Budska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska, Druzhbivska, Znob-Novgorodska, Mykolaivska communities were shelled.

The Russian military attacked the Krasnopilska community with kamikaze drones. They also fired mortars and artillery at the community and dropped an explosive device from a drone.

The Mykolaivska and Vorozhbianska communities were shelled with guided aerial bombs.

The Esman community was also attacked with mortars and artillery. They also attacked with a kamikaze drone and carried out an air strike.

Myropilska, Znob-Novgorodska, and Shalyhynska communities were under mortar fire.

The Berezivska community was attacked with an FPV drone and an air bomb.

An air strike was carried out on the territory of the Bilopil community. They also fired mortars and attacked with an FPV drone.

Novoslobidska and Yampilska communities were attacked by FPV drones.

The Velykopysarivska community was attacked with artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers. They also attacked with FPV drones.

The Sveska community was hit by aerial bombs and shelled with cannon artillery.

The youth community was attacked by a Russian Lancet attack drone.

The Seredyna Budska community was attacked by FPV drones. Three civilians were injured.

The Druzhbivska community was attacked with artillery and mortars. They also attacked with an FPV drone.

