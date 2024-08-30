Russia fired 78 times in Sumy region over 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125449 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130055 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213524 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161349 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157640 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145037 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194246 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100095 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 75818 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105341 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102128 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 62109 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 213528 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206569 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208475 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 36513 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 50253 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153593 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152640 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156604 views
Actual
Russia fired 78 times in Sumy region over 24 hours

Russia fired 78 times in Sumy region over 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28285 views

On August 29, Russian troops shelled 16 communities in Sumy region, with 198 explosions recorded. Artillery, mortars, air bombs, kamikaze drones and FPV drones were used, and three civilians were wounded.

During the day on August 29, the Russian army fired 78 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 198 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Vorozhbyanska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Sveska, Yampilska, Berezivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Seredyna-Budska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska, Druzhbivska, Znob-Novgorodska, Mykolaivska communities were shelled.

The Russian military attacked the Krasnopilska community with kamikaze drones. They also fired mortars and artillery at the community and dropped an explosive device from a drone.

The Mykolaivska and Vorozhbianska communities were shelled with guided aerial bombs.

The Esman community was also attacked with mortars and artillery. They also attacked with a kamikaze drone and carried out an air strike.

Myropilska, Znob-Novgorodska, and Shalyhynska communities were under mortar fire.

The Berezivska community was attacked with an FPV drone and an air bomb.

An air strike was carried out on the territory of the Bilopil community. They also fired mortars and attacked with an FPV drone.

Novoslobidska and Yampilska communities were attacked by FPV drones.

The Velykopysarivska community was attacked with artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers. They also attacked with FPV drones.

The Sveska community was hit by aerial bombs and shelled with cannon artillery.

The youth community was attacked by a Russian Lancet attack drone.

The Seredyna Budska community was attacked by FPV drones. Three civilians were injured.

The Druzhbivska community was attacked with artillery and mortars. They also attacked with an FPV drone.

Russia shelled 6 communities in Sumy region: 60 explosions during the night and morning26.08.24, 11:44 • 23013 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising