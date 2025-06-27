$41.590.08
Russian missile strike on Lutsk on June 6 caused environmental damage of over UAH 700 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Experts estimated the environmental damage to Lutsk from the missile strike on June 6, 2025, at over 700 million hryvnias. Land and air pollution led to such significant losses, which have been reported to law enforcement.

Russian missile strike on Lutsk on June 6 caused environmental damage of over UAH 700 million

Environmental damage in Lutsk as a result of the missile strike on the city on June 6, 2025, was estimated by experts from the State Environmental Inspectorate in Volyn Oblast at over 700 million hryvnias. The land and air were polluted, experts found. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Environmental Inspectorate on Facebook.

Details

Inspectorate specialists, within the framework of criminal proceedings, inspected the site of the "hits" and assessed the damage.

The damage to nature caused by the засорение of land resources with destruction waste is estimated at over 700 million hryvnias. And the amount of damage caused by emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air is approximately 700 thousand hryvnias.

The inspectorate transferred the materials to law enforcement agencies. The total amount of environmental damage caused by armed aggression in Volyn Oblast is about 1.4 billion hryvnias.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by Russia in Lutsk on the night of June 7, two people died and 30 more were injured. The missile destroyed a nine-story building. More than 20 people had to be evacuated.

Environmental damage to Ukraine due to the Russian war has already reached $94 billion12.06.25, 15:18 • 2588 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

