Russian "Lancet" killed two and wounded ten people in Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, two people were killed and 10 others were injured, including three children, as a result of a Russian attack, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, said on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Late yesterday evening, the Russians struck the outskirts of the Snovsk community village with a "lancet". Unfortunately, this attack claimed the lives of two people. 10 more were injured. Three of them are children - Chaus wrote.

According to him, all victims are in hospitals. "Two injured in serious condition were hospitalized in the regional hospital. The rest of the people have moderate injuries, they are also in medical facilities - under the supervision of doctors," Chaus noted.

