Russian in school chats may cost up to UAH 11,900 — Language Ombudswoman explains the rules for parents

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
11:04 AM • 1584 views
Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 3582 views
Forgery of medical documents at Odrex: the patient’s widow asks to be admitted to a meeting of the commission of the Odesa Regional State Administration’s Health DepartmentPhoto
10:17 AM • 2438 views
What a high-rise building in Kyiv looks like after the Russian UAV strike on September 1 — photo reportPhoto
10:16 AM • 2686 views
EU is seeking interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s air defense, including beyond the bloc’s borders - Kallas
10:00 AM • 4696 views
Food price increases amid Russian attacks could be "up to 2.5%," while a smaller range of products does not mean a shortage - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 10747 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
08:19 AM • 9100 views
Up to 70% of schools will provide in-person learning, shelters are available in 82%, and in kindergartens in 83% — how the academic year will begin
06:19 AM • 10988 views
810 fines issued during one day of "Phantoms'" operation in Kyiv and region
September 1, 04:51 AM • 15105 views
The overnight attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of 8 people, including 3 children among the 5 injuredPhoto
September 1, 04:39 AM • 14505 views
Russia attacked the "Orlivka" border crossing with Romania with "Shahed" drones – its operations have been suspended
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
4.5m/s
34%
748mm
Popular news
U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has resigned after conflicts with HegsethSeptember 1, 02:39 AM • 4364 views
September 2026: Which national, international and church holidays will Ukrainians celebrateSeptember 1, 02:55 AM • 9278 views
Putin may have fallen victim to AI-generated fakes while talking about orcas allegedly tearing polar bears apartSeptember 1, 03:16 AM • 4622 views
What is celebrated on September 1 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 1, 04:00 AM • 6706 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 17417 views
Publications
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 10749 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 17474 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 24139 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 39430 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 42769 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Yurii Ihnat
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 15773 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 14623 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 14946 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 36557 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 36463 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Gold
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system

Russian in school chats may cost up to UAH 11,900 — Language Ombudswoman explains the rules for parents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Parents must communicate in Ukrainian in educational chats and with teachers. For a repeated violation of language requirements, the fine may amount to UAH 11,900.

Russian in school chats may cost up to UAH 11,900 — Language Ombudswoman explains the rules for parents

Parents of students must use the Ukrainian language when communicating with teachers, the administration, and in class group chats for work-related matters if the communication concerns the organization of the educational process. Violation of language legislation carries administrative liability, including a fine of up to UAH 11,900. This is stated in a statement by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, reports UNN.

Parents are participants in the educational process, so communication concerning education, including correspondence with teachers and the school administration, falls within the public sphere of education. Accordingly, such communication must take place in the state language

- the statement reads.

The Commissioner emphasized that this also applies to parent and work-related chats in messaging apps. At the same time, private communication between citizens is not subject to language legislation.

Violation of the requirements regarding the use of the state language in education carries liability under Article 188-52 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

In particular, for a first violation, a warning may be issued or a fine of between UAH 3,400 and UAH 5,100 may be imposed.

For a repeated violation within a year, the fine ranges from UAH 8,500 to UAH 11,900.

Olena Ivanovska also noted that a teaching employee is not obliged to switch to another language at the request of parents while performing professional duties. At the same time, representatives of indigenous peoples and national minorities have a legally guaranteed right to study the respective languages in educational institutions. Requirements regarding the use of the state language do not abolish these guarantees.

The Commissioner called on educators to explain the language requirements to parents calmly and correctly, emphasizing that the use of the Ukrainian language in the educational process is a legal requirement, not the personal position of an individual teacher.

Ukrainian youth massively switch to their native language in everyday life and at work - study17.03.26, 17:50 • 5085 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEducation
School
Laws
Olena Ivanovska
Ukraine