Russian in school chats may cost up to UAH 11,900 — Language Ombudswoman explains the rules for parents

Parents of students must use the Ukrainian language when communicating with teachers, the administration, and in class group chats for work-related matters if the communication concerns the organization of the educational process. Violation of language legislation carries administrative liability, including a fine of up to UAH 11,900. This is stated in a statement by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, reports UNN.

Parents are participants in the educational process, so communication concerning education, including correspondence with teachers and the school administration, falls within the public sphere of education. Accordingly, such communication must take place in the state language - the statement reads.

The Commissioner emphasized that this also applies to parent and work-related chats in messaging apps. At the same time, private communication between citizens is not subject to language legislation.

Violation of the requirements regarding the use of the state language in education carries liability under Article 188-52 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

In particular, for a first violation, a warning may be issued or a fine of between UAH 3,400 and UAH 5,100 may be imposed.

For a repeated violation within a year, the fine ranges from UAH 8,500 to UAH 11,900.

Olena Ivanovska also noted that a teaching employee is not obliged to switch to another language at the request of parents while performing professional duties. At the same time, representatives of indigenous peoples and national minorities have a legally guaranteed right to study the respective languages in educational institutions. Requirements regarding the use of the state language do not abolish these guarantees.

The Commissioner called on educators to explain the language requirements to parents calmly and correctly, emphasizing that the use of the Ukrainian language in the educational process is a legal requirement, not the personal position of an individual teacher.

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