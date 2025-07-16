$41.820.01
48.800.09
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 53723 views
Russian Federation struck Druzhkivka: fire and rescue unit damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, the fire and rescue unit was damaged. The ceiling partially collapsed, windows were blown out, and the garage doors were deformed, but the personnel and equipment were not affected.

The Russian army launched another strike on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, the fire and rescue unit was damaged by the blast wave, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the ceiling partially collapsed in the office premises, the protective covering was knocked out on 18 windows, and the garage doors were deformed.

... no personnel were injured. Fire and rescue equipment survived.

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that this is not the first case of targeted shelling of fire and rescue units by the enemy. Despite the constant danger, Donetsk rescuers remain on duty and diligently continue to perform their duties.

In Donetsk region, movement between Kramatorsk and Dobropillia restricted due to drone attacks15.07.25, 20:11 • 10801 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
