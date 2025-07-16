Russian Federation struck Druzhkivka: fire and rescue unit damaged

The Russian army launched another strike on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, the fire and rescue unit was damaged by the blast wave, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the ceiling partially collapsed in the office premises, the protective covering was knocked out on 18 windows, and the garage doors were deformed.

... no personnel were injured. Fire and rescue equipment survived. - the message says.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that this is not the first case of targeted shelling of fire and rescue units by the enemy. Despite the constant danger, Donetsk rescuers remain on duty and diligently continue to perform their duties.

