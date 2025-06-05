$41.480.16
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
06:46 AM • 4440 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

June 4, 05:36 PM • 34030 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 72520 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 50415 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 50967 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

June 4, 02:12 PM • 49430 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31587 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

June 4, 01:05 PM • 29925 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 22087 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

June 4, 11:35 AM • 22601 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Russia strikes Kherson city center with KABs: damaged buildings of the Regional State Administration and City Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

Russian troops dropped four KABs on the center of Kherson, damaging the building of the Regional State Administration, the City Council and other objects. Two people were injured, four were rescued from the basement.

Russia strikes Kherson city center with KABs: damaged buildings of the Regional State Administration and City Council

Russian troops today dropped four KABs on the center of Kherson, the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration suffered even more destruction due to the strikes, and the premises of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council were also damaged, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and the Kherson City Military Administration reported on Thursday, writes UNN

This is what the center of Kherson looks like now. Four Russian KABs "arrived" at this place in just fifteen minutes. The building of the KhODA, which the Russians had repeatedly attacked before, suffered even more destruction due to the strikes. An entrance of a multi-story building was also destroyed, windows were broken and facades were damaged in the surrounding buildings.

According to data of the CMA, Russian terrorists attacked Kherson from the air at about 6:00 a.m., 4 KABs landed in the city center, one bomb fell on the temporarily occupied left bank. Then the places of air strikes continued to be shelled from drones and artillery.

"The premises of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council were damaged. Three educational institutions were also damaged. One of Kherson's medical institutions was also hit by enemy fire," the CMA also reported.

According to the head of the RMA, two injured men, 74 and 68 years old, are known. They are under the supervision of doctors.

In addition, Prokudin noted, thanks to rescuers, it was possible to rescue four people from a blocked basement. They did not need medical assistance.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
