Russia strikes Kherson city center with KABs: damaged buildings of the Regional State Administration and City Council

Russian troops today dropped four KABs on the center of Kherson, the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration suffered even more destruction due to the strikes, and the premises of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council were also damaged, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and the Kherson City Military Administration reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

This is what the center of Kherson looks like now. Four Russian KABs "arrived" at this place in just fifteen minutes. The building of the KhODA, which the Russians had repeatedly attacked before, suffered even more destruction due to the strikes. An entrance of a multi-story building was also destroyed, windows were broken and facades were damaged in the surrounding buildings. - wrote Prokudin in Telegram

According to data of the CMA, Russian terrorists attacked Kherson from the air at about 6:00 a.m., 4 KABs landed in the city center, one bomb fell on the temporarily occupied left bank. Then the places of air strikes continued to be shelled from drones and artillery.

"The premises of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council were damaged. Three educational institutions were also damaged. One of Kherson's medical institutions was also hit by enemy fire," the CMA also reported.

According to the head of the RMA, two injured men, 74 and 68 years old, are known. They are under the supervision of doctors.

In addition, Prokudin noted, thanks to rescuers, it was possible to rescue four people from a blocked basement. They did not need medical assistance.