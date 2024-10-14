Russian Federation conducted almost 70 strikes in Chernihiv region in a week: more than 180 explosions were heard
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in Chernihiv region 69 times over the past week. 187 explosions were recorded, including 12 air strikes, attacks with cannon artillery and mortars.
Over the past week, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements in Chernihiv region 69 times. In particular, they carried out 12 air strikes. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, reports UNN.
Over the past week, the enemy fired 69 times at Chernihiv region. 17 settlements are under attack. There were 187 explosions
According to him, the Russians used cannon artillery, mortars, and carried out 12 air strikes.
Part of an enemy X-59 missile found in Chernihiv region07.10.24, 15:11 • 13929 views