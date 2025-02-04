Russian Federation attacks TSN crew with a drone near Vovchansk, injures cameraman

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38048 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73357 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103766 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107035 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102682 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130906 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103614 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98381 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26484 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113823 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32422 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108277 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 38027 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125377 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153557 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5982 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12327 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108277 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138912 views
Russian Federation attacks TSN crew with a drone near Vovchansk, injures cameraman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40051 views

A TSN crew came under fire from an FPV drone while filming a story about the military near Vovchansk. The 31-year-old cameraman was injured and taken to the hospital.

A TSN crew was hit by a Russian drone strike near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and a cameraman was wounded, UNN report, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the Russian army attacked the TSN and 1+1 Marathon team with an FPV drone near Vovchansk on the afternoon of February 4. At that time, media representatives were filming a story about the Ukrainian military.

A 31-year-old cameraman was injured. He was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

All possible and appropriate measures are being taken to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office added.

Enemy drone hits a truck in Dnipropetrovs'k region: one man killed, another in hospital04.02.25, 19:44 • 23404 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

