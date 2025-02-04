Russian Federation attacks TSN crew with a drone near Vovchansk, injures cameraman

A TSN crew was hit by a Russian drone strike near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and a cameraman was wounded, UNN report, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the Russian army attacked the TSN and 1+1 Marathon team with an FPV drone near Vovchansk on the afternoon of February 4. At that time, media representatives were filming a story about the Ukrainian military.

A 31-year-old cameraman was injured. He was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

All possible and appropriate measures are being taken to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office added.

