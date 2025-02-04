Russian drone attacks pensioner in Kherson region

In Kherson region, in the village of Mykilske, Russian troops attacked a 73-year-old man with a drone, he was taken to the hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Veletynske, Kizomys, Nadezhdivka, Novodmytrivka, Ivanivka, Shyroka Balka, Rozlyv, Sofiyivka came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day, Antonivka, Poniativka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Lvov, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Olgivka, Tyahynka, Ukrainka, Chervonyi Mayak, Kozatske, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

the Russian military hit social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 12 private houses. The occupiers also vandalized private cars.

One person died and 9 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.