Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih: consequences shown

In Kryvyi Rih, the fire after the enemy attack was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences of the Russian strike, writes UNN.

Details

Russian occupiers launched a UAV strike on the city. Reportedly, 3 people were injured.

"As a result of the attack, 5 cars were damaged. SES rescuers extinguished the building fire that occurred after the shelling," the SES reported.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fire broke out, one man in serious condition