Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, after the enemy UAV attack, 3 people were wounded and 5 cars were damaged. SES rescuers extinguished the fire in the building.
In Kryvyi Rih, the fire after the enemy attack was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences of the Russian strike, writes UNN.
Details
Russian occupiers launched a UAV strike on the city. Reportedly, 3 people were injured.
"As a result of the attack, 5 cars were damaged. SES rescuers extinguished the building fire that occurred after the shelling," the SES reported.
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fire broke out, one man in serious condition30.06.25, 10:58 • 1298 views