Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

In Kryvyi Rih, after the enemy UAV attack, 3 people were wounded and 5 cars were damaged. SES rescuers extinguished the fire in the building.

In Kryvyi Rih, the fire after the enemy attack was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences of the Russian strike, writes UNN.

Details

Russian occupiers launched a UAV strike on the city. Reportedly, 3 people were injured.

"As a result of the attack, 5 cars were damaged. SES rescuers extinguished the building fire that occurred after the shelling," the SES reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
