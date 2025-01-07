ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53195 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148297 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127899 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135480 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134312 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171622 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110760 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164452 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104472 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113962 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131111 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129922 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39543 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100149 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102395 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148303 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171625 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164454 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181391 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129922 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131111 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143043 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134651 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151828 views
Russian Colonel Skitsky was in charge of the attack on Kryvyi Rih that killed 8 people: he was suspected in absentia

Russian Colonel Skitsky was in charge of the attack on Kryvyi Rih that killed 8 people: he was suspected in absentia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23930 views

The commander of the 121st Bomber Regiment of the Russian Federation, Oleg Skitsky, is suspected of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the summer of 2023. The attack killed 8 civilians.

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Russian Colonel Oleg Skitsky, who commanded a missile attack on civilian targets in Kryvyi Rih, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

Law enforcement officers have documented new crimes by Russian Colonel Oleg Skitsky, who is involved in rocket and bomb attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Kherson: SBU detains guard of Russian torture chamber, who was hiding after de-occupation23.12.24, 13:07 • 16519 views

The defendant is the commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to the investigation, the racist directly commanded the Russian air attack on the warehouses of a private company in Kryvyi Rih in the early summer of 2023.

The hostile shelling killed 7 civilian employees of the economic facility and one local resident.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities07.01.25, 11:21 • 27919 views

Skitsky ordered the use of several Tu-95 strategic bombers to attack the city.

It has been established that the missile that hit the commercial warehouse was an X-101 air-to-ground missile that was fired by one of the aircraft over the Caspian Sea.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Skitsky a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes that resulted in the death of people).

SBU: Russian intelligence network planned terrorist attack against military in Kyiv region, minor is among 4 detainees06.01.25, 11:30 • 26762 views

Law enforcement officers reminded that in the summer of 2024, the SBU established Skitskyi's involvement in the shelling of power generating enterprises and power substations in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions.

His crimes were then classified under Article 28, Part 2, Article 438, Part 1, and Article 28, Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of warfare committed by prior conspiracy).

Comprehensive measures to bring the offender to justice are underway.

SBU: largest network of Russian agents hunting for F-16s in Ukraine exposed17.12.24, 16:15 • 20392 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

