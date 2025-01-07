Russian Colonel Skitsky was in charge of the attack on Kryvyi Rih that killed 8 people: he was suspected in absentia

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Russian Colonel Oleg Skitsky, who commanded a missile attack on civilian targets in Kryvyi Rih, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

Law enforcement officers have documented new crimes by Russian Colonel Oleg Skitsky, who is involved in rocket and bomb attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Kherson: SBU detains guard of Russian torture chamber, who was hiding after de-occupation

The defendant is the commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to the investigation, the racist directly commanded the Russian air attack on the warehouses of a private company in Kryvyi Rih in the early summer of 2023.

The hostile shelling killed 7 civilian employees of the economic facility and one local resident.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities

Skitsky ordered the use of several Tu-95 strategic bombers to attack the city.

It has been established that the missile that hit the commercial warehouse was an X-101 air-to-ground missile that was fired by one of the aircraft over the Caspian Sea.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Skitsky a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes that resulted in the death of people).

SBU: Russian intelligence network planned terrorist attack against military in Kyiv region, minor is among 4 detainees

Law enforcement officers reminded that in the summer of 2024, the SBU established Skitskyi's involvement in the shelling of power generating enterprises and power substations in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions.

His crimes were then classified under Article 28, Part 2, Article 438, Part 1, and Article 28, Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of warfare committed by prior conspiracy).

Comprehensive measures to bring the offender to justice are underway.

SBU: largest network of Russian agents hunting for F-16s in Ukraine exposed