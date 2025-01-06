SBU: Russian intelligence network planned terrorist attack against military in Kyiv region, minor is among 4 detainees

The Security Service of Ukraine reported on the exposure of an agent network of Russian special services that was planning a mass terrorist attack among the military in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

"The SBU CI prevented a bloody terrorist attack that Russian special services planned to commit in Kyiv region. As a result of the special operation, SBU detained 4 members of the Russian agent network who were preparing to detonate explosives at the entrance to the building where one of the Defense Forces units is stationed," the SBU said.

According to the investigation, "the improvised explosive device was in a tactical backpack, which was to be delivered to the sensitive facility by an underage agent of the Russian special services dressed in a Ukrainian military uniform." "The enemy was tracking his movements online and planned to detonate the explosives as soon as the young man entered the building. At the same time, the agent who was to be blown up did not know that he was about to be killed. He thought that the IED would be detonated after he left the building," the SBU said.

SBU counterintelligence reportedly exposed the enemy's plans in advance and took a set of measures to prevent the terrorist attack. "As a result, a minor terrorist and 3 other agents involved in the planning of this crime were detained," the special service said.

"As the investigation has established, with this terrorist attack, Russian special services wanted to undermine the socio-political situation in Ukraine and create the appearance of a conflict within the Defense Forces, when one 'military' blows up others in protest," the SBU said.

According to the investigation, all four defendants acted separately from each other, but had a common curator from Russia.

"One of the agents was a 16-year-old student from Kirovohrad region. He received from the occupiers the coordinates of the cache where he took the explosives and military uniforms. Another member of the network is a 19-year-old young man who, according to preliminary data, transported the explosives and military uniforms from the "initial cache" to the cache where the 16-year-old agent picked them up. The "initial cache" itself was set up by 2 residents of Vinnytsia region. They made an explosive device according to the video instructions of a representative of the Russian special services and hid it in a certain place," the SBU said.

During the searches, cell phones with evidence of their cooperation with the aggressor were seized from the detainees. SBU also seized 1.5 kg of explosive mixture for the manufacture of an improvised munition from one of the agents, the SBU said.

The defendants were reportedly notified of suspicion of committing crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 ( treason committed under martial law); Part 2 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The detainees are being held without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

