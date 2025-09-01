Russian aviation increased the number of KAB strikes on Ukraine in August

In August, Russian aviation dropped 4,390 KABs (guided aerial bombs) on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements. This is more than in the previous month (3,786 units), UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, throughout August, high intensity of combat operations was maintained along the entire front line. The enemy does not abandon attempts to further implement their aggressive plans, continues active combat operations, trying to break through our line of defense.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5,027 combat engagements were recorded during the month. In particular, on August 28, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops more than 190 times.

Russia ignores the international community's attempts to end the war against Ukraine. Instead, the Russian army's aviation is increasing air terror. In August, the enemy's use of aviation bombs equipped with universal planning and correction modules (guided aerial bombs) increased. In the 31 days of the last month of summer, Russian aviation dropped 4,390 KABs on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements. This is more than in the previous month (3,786 units). At the same time, the highest indicator of KAB use in 2025 still falls in April – over 5,000. - the report says.

