Russian aviation increased the number of KAB strikes on Ukraine in August

Exclusive
11:39 AM • 6382 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 66276 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 51994 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 92724 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 102030 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 94138 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 78472 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 34840 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24618 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55132 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 80439 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 79627 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 67659 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 65232 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 57354 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 20034 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 07:50 AM • 92797 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 06:45 AM • 102102 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 94196 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 78512 views
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 7396 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 138678 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 268987 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 290074 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 285416 views
Russian aviation increased the number of KAB strikes on Ukraine in August

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported an increase in the number of guided aerial bombs dropped by Russian aviation in August to 4390 units. In total, 5027 combat engagements were recorded at the front in August.

Russian aviation increased the number of KAB strikes on Ukraine in August

In August, Russian aviation dropped 4,390 KABs (guided aerial bombs) on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements. This is more than in the previous month (3,786 units), UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, throughout August, high intensity of combat operations was maintained along the entire front line. The enemy does not abandon attempts to further implement their aggressive plans, continues active combat operations, trying to break through our line of defense. 

Sloviansk suffered a night attack by Russia: four "Shaheds" and KABs29.08.25, 08:55 • 3511 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5,027 combat engagements were recorded during the month. In particular, on August 28, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops more than 190 times.

Russia ignores the international community's attempts to end the war against Ukraine. Instead, the Russian army's aviation is increasing air terror. In August, the enemy's use of aviation bombs equipped with universal planning and correction modules (guided aerial bombs) increased. In the 31 days of the last month of summer, Russian aviation dropped 4,390 KABs on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements. This is more than in the previous month (3,786 units). At the same time, the highest indicator of KAB use in 2025 still falls in April – over 5,000.

- the report says.

Russian army lost 850 servicemen and 49 artillery systems in a day - General Staff01.09.25, 07:45 • 3214 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine