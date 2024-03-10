russian attacks leave 2,000 people without water in Nikopol district

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19878 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 66941 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48451 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 224068 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223280 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249760 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371749 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20767 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 66845 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 223943 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180790 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199148 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13156 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21913 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22373 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 43190 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50865 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russian attacks leave 2,000 people without water in Nikopol district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59723 views

russians attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery, damaging buildings and leaving about 2,000 people without water supply.

russian attacks leave 2,000 people without water in Nikopol district

russians attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery, leaving about 2000 people without water. This was reported by the head of the district military administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, UNN reports.

Today it was noisy in Nikopol and in the village of Myrovska community. The enemy sent eleven kamikaze fighter jets at civilians and fired twice from cannon artillery

- he wrote.

He clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

In total, two multi-storey buildings, an infrastructure facility, and electrical equipment were damaged. As a result of the occupiers' actions, about two thousand subscribers were left without centralized water supply.

Out of eleven FPV drones, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized seven.

At night, russians shelled Myrnohrad with new bombs10.03.24, 14:22 • 105013 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90