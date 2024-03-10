russian attacks leave 2,000 people without water in Nikopol district

russians attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery, leaving about 2000 people without water. This was reported by the head of the district military administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, UNN reports.

Today it was noisy in Nikopol and in the village of Myrovska community. The enemy sent eleven kamikaze fighter jets at civilians and fired twice from cannon artillery - he wrote.

He clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

In total, two multi-storey buildings, an infrastructure facility, and electrical equipment were damaged. As a result of the occupiers' actions, about two thousand subscribers were left without centralized water supply.

Out of eleven FPV drones, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized seven.

At night, russians shelled Myrnohrad with new bombs