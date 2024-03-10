At night, russians shelled Myrnohrad with new bombs

russians struck at Myrnohrad with improved air bombs, injuring 12 people. This was stated by the spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride defense forces, Dmytro Lykhoviy, UNN reports .

Details

At night, the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region was shelled. 12 people were wounded, including a teenager. 17 apartment buildings and 27 vehicles were damaged.

The initial information was that the enemy used S-300 air defense systems. However, according to the updated information received from the National Police, the russians used three units in this attack - UMPB D-30SN planning bombs ," explained the spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride defense forces.

According to him, the letter B in the name of these bombs probably indicates barrage - it is an advanced bomb that replaces the classic old FABs that have been converted into KABs. They have additional planning capabilities and additional power systems.

We need to prepare for new challenges and new air defense tasks in the fight against these improved bombs. As we can see, they are also not targeted, they hit residential buildings, they hit civilians - Likhovoy said.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble of a house in Dobropillya that was shelled by russians at night.