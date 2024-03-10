$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 7150 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 20173 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25293 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 172301 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161846 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167179 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 215406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247951 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153737 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371330 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

At night, russians shelled Myrnohrad with new bombs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105013 views

russians struck Myrnohrad with modern UMPB D-30SN aircraft bombs, injuring 12 people, including a teenager, and damaging 17 residential buildings and 27 vehicles.

At night, russians shelled Myrnohrad with new bombs

russians struck at Myrnohrad with improved air bombs, injuring 12 people. This was stated by the spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride defense forces, Dmytro Lykhoviy, UNN reports .

Details

At night, the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region was shelled. 12 people were wounded, including a teenager. 17 apartment buildings and 27 vehicles were damaged.

The initial information was that the enemy used S-300 air defense systems. However, according to the updated information received from the National Police, the russians used three units in this attack - UMPB D-30SN planning bombs

 ," explained the spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride defense forces.

According to him, the letter B in the name of these bombs probably indicates barrage - it is an advanced bomb that replaces the classic old FABs that have been converted into KABs. They have additional planning capabilities and additional power systems.

We need to prepare for new challenges and new air defense tasks in the fight against these improved bombs. As we can see, they are also not targeted, they hit residential buildings, they hit civilians

- Likhovoy said.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble of a house in Dobropillya that was shelled by russians at night.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Myrnohrad
S-300 missile system
Donetsk
