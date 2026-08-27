Russian attack on Odesa leaves three injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, three people are known to have been injured, Odesa CMA Head Serhii Lysak said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

At this time, three people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa. They are men aged 24, 25 and 49. They have been hospitalized in moderate condition - Lysak wrote.

The State Emergency Service reported, showing photos, that fires broke out at several locations in Odesa region as a result of the enemy shelling. The facade, roof and glazing of a 16-story building, an educational institution building, a private house with a garage, and vehicles were damaged. Fire engulfed utility buildings, a garage and dry grass.

Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damaged