Russian attack on March 22 - conductor died during evacuation on Odesa railway

The Russian armed attack once again affected the Ukrainian railway. During the evacuation of passengers on the Odesa railway, one of the conductors died. In addition, one of the passengers received injuries of moderate severity. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

Evacuation during drone danger for passenger trains saves lives, but at the same time can carry critical danger with the slightest carelessness. Unfortunately, today we also have an extremely regrettable incident: on the Odesa railway, during a train stop and passenger evacuation, a conductor was fatally injured by an oncoming train, which was also heading to its evacuation stop. In addition, one of the passengers received injuries of moderate severity - the post says.

According to preliminary data, an investigation into the accident is currently underway.

Our specialists are already on site. We are monitoring the condition of the injured person, and we will support both him and, of course, the relatives of our railway colleague - the post says.

Recall

Air defense forces shot down 127 enemy drones of various types during the night attack on March 22. Eight hits and debris falls were recorded in fourteen locations.