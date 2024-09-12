Russian attack on Kharkiv: more than 15 buildings damaged, injuries reported

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, more than fifteen private houses were damaged. Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 on the city . This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

Terekhov said that the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out by FAB-250. According to him, several people have already turned to doctors.

More than 15 private houses were damaged. Four people were treated for acute stress reactions - the mayor summarized.

Recall

In Kharkiv, two women and a child were rescued from the rubble of a house after Russian shelling. Earlier, a strike was reported in a densely populated area of the city, hitting a private house.