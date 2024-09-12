Russian attack on Kharkiv: more than 15 buildings damaged, injuries reported
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, more than 15 private houses were damaged by FAB-250 bombs. Four people were treated for acute stress reactions, and two women and a child were rescued from the rubble.
As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, more than fifteen private houses were damaged. Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 on the city . This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
Terekhov said that the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out by FAB-250. According to him, several people have already turned to doctors.
More than 15 private houses were damaged. Four people were treated for acute stress reactions
Recall
In Kharkiv, two women and a child were rescued from the rubble of a house after Russian shelling. Earlier, a strike was reported in a densely populated area of the city, hitting a private house.