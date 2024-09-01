Russian attack on Kharkiv: a supermarket is on fire, there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, people, including doctors, were injured. Private houses and a supermarket are burning, and the city was hit about 10 times.
The shelling of Kharkiv resulted in the burning of a supermarket, including medical workers. This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
One of the strikes hit the area of private buildings. Several yards and a supermarket are burning. There are victims, including doctors,
Context
Russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.