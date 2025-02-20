Russian attack on CHP plant in Mykolaiv leaves 44 houses without heating

In Mykolaiv, due to enemy shelling of the thermal power plant, an accident occurred in the heat supply system, leaving 44 houses without heating. The head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

The consequences of the enemy's shelling of the thermal power plant continue. In the morning there was an accident in the system. 44 residential buildings are disconnected - Kim wrote.

According to him, restoration work is currently underway.

"I will keep you informed. We're hanging in there," Kim added.

Temporary heat supply was cut off in the streets:

- Sadova str: 9, 11, 13, 15, 29a, 31a, 31/2, 46/1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 48, 50;

- Sevastopolskaya str: 41, 43, 43/1, 47, 47а;

- Ihor Bedzai str: 58, 60, 62, 97, 99, 99а;

- 97 Tsentralnyi Ave;

- Kovalska str: 58b, 58a, 58;

- 2 Slobodska str: 71, 73, 75;

- Pogranichna Street: 43, 43a, 45, 47, 47a, 78, 78a, 78b, 78g, 78c, 80, 69, 69a, 63a;

Gromadskaya str: 42Б;

- 1 Slobodska str: 74.

Recall

Russia fired 14 missiles and 161 drones at Ukraine overnight on February 20: 80 drones were shot down, 78 did not reach their targets.

