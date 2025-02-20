Russian attack on CHP plant in Mykolaiv leaves 44 houses without heating

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Russian attack on CHP plant in Mykolaiv leaves 44 houses without heating

Kyiv  •  UNN

Due to the Russian shelling of a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, a breakdown occurred in the heat supply system. 44 residential buildings on 10 streets of the city were left without heating, and restoration work is underway.

In Mykolaiv, due to enemy shelling of the thermal power plant, an accident occurred in the heat supply system, leaving 44 houses without heating. The head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

The consequences of the enemy's shelling of the thermal power plant continue. In the morning there was an accident in the system. 44 residential buildings are disconnected

- Kim wrote.

According to him, restoration work is currently underway.

"I will keep you informed. We're hanging in there," Kim added.

Temporary heat supply was cut off in the streets:

- Sadova str: 9, 11, 13, 15, 29a, 31a, 31/2, 46/1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 48, 50;

- Sevastopolskaya str: 41, 43, 43/1, 47, 47а;

- Ihor Bedzai str: 58, 60, 62, 97, 99, 99а;

- 97 Tsentralnyi Ave;

- Kovalska str: 58b, 58a, 58;

- 2 Slobodska str: 71, 73, 75;

- Pogranichna Street: 43, 43a, 45, 47, 47a, 78, 78a, 78b, 78g, 78c, 80, 69, 69a, 63a;

Gromadskaya str: 42Б;

- 1 Slobodska str: 74.

Recall

Russia fired 14 missiles and 161 drones at Ukraine overnight on February 20: 80 drones were shot down, 78 did not reach their targets.

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv

