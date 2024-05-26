Russian attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: 15 dead already

As a result of the Russian strike on the Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, the death toll has risen to 15. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

The death toll from the attack on the Epicenter has risen to 15 - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv claimed the lives of 14 people, 16 people are missing. Biological samples were taken from 10 citizens and their relatives who have already contacted the police. Three of the victims have been identified.