Russian army strikes in Donetsk region: fire and rescue unit damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling damaged the fire and rescue unit in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, smashing the doors and windows of the garage.
Occupants shelled Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, a fire and rescue unit was damaged, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
"Tonight, Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk. The blast wave damaged 3 roller shutter gates in the garage, window glazing and a door in one of the premises of the unit," the statement said.
According to the State Emergency Service, there were no casualties among the personnel.