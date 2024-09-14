Russian army strikes at power facility in Sumy region: an employee of the enterprise was killed, 7 more wounded - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
A 54-year-old driver was killed and 7 workers were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a power facility in Sumy region. Equipment was also damaged, and substations and lines in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv regions were de-energized.
In Sumy region, one worker was killed and 7 others were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops on an energy facility. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under enemy fire over the past day.
In Sumy region , the shelling of a power facility damaged equipment and shelters, and cut off power to several substations. The attack killed a 54-year-old driver, and injured 7 other employees and hospitalized them.
In Zaporizhzhya region the overhead line was disconnected as a result of the shelling, substations were de-energized. Consumers were not cut off.
In Chernihiv region , overhead lines were disconnected as a result of shelling, and 413 subscribers in 6 settlements lost power.
Russians shelled Sumy region 84 times: 2 dead, 9 wounded, including a child14.09.24, 01:00 • 20415 views