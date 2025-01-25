Russian army strikes again in Kharkiv: no casualties reported

Russian troops have struck again in Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another strike was recorded in the Kyiv district. No casualties," wrote Sinegubov.

"The third strike hit the Kyiv district of the city. There is no information about the victims at the moment," Terekhov confirmed.

"There are still enemy drones over the city. Stay in shelters," the mayor said.

Recall

Earlier, on January 25, Russian troops conducted drone strikes in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts, causing power and water supply problems in some parts of the city