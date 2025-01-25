Russian army strikes again in Kharkiv: no casualties reported

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 99146 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101427 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109383 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112140 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133273 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104122 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103812 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113458 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120986 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 71028 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115843 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 43275 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43073 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 99146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133273 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136591 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157732 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31722 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43073 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115843 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120986 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140664 views
Russian army strikes again in Kharkiv: no casualties reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31888 views

Russian troops conducted another attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. According to local authorities, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Russian troops have struck again in Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another strike was recorded in the Kyiv district. No casualties," wrote Sinegubov.

"The third strike hit the Kyiv district of the city. There is no information about the victims at the moment," Terekhov confirmed.

"There are still enemy drones over the city. Stay in shelters," the mayor said.

Recall

Earlier, on January 25, Russian troops conducted drone strikes in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts, causing power and water supply problems in some parts of the city

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kharkivKharkiv

