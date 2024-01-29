Russian army shells Sumy region: three dead and one wounded, numerous destructions

Three people were killed and one was injured in the Russian shelling of the Znob-Novgorod territorial community. This is Sumy region. The occupiers fired from mortars and MLRS. The consequences of the attack were reported by the regional police, UNN reports .

Today, the army of the aggressor country shelled the Znob-Novgorod territorial community. Unfortunately, there were no casualties. Police, medics and rescuers are working at the scene. The enemy fired mortars and multiple rocket launchers at civilian infrastructure. The shelling killed a woman and a man, whose bodies were recovered from the rubble, and another local resident died on the way to the hospital. - police said.

Details

The police added that at the moment they know about one more wounded person. He was hospitalized. The victim is being taken care of by doctors.

In addition, the strikes damaged the buildings of the post office, a local bakery, a shop, and at least 6 houses. As well as one civilian vehicle , outbuildings and power lines.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over the shelling under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War.

Russians shelled a community in Sumy region in the morning

Earlier, UNN reported that today, January 29 , the Russian military shelled Znob-Novgorodske in Shostka district of Sumy region with Grad systems.