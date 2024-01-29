Russians shelled a community in Sumy region in the morning

This morning, the Russian military fired a mortar at the Druzhbivska community in Sumy region. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In the morning, Russians fired on Druzhbivska community. Two mortar explosions were recorded - the OBA said in a statement on Telegram.

Over the past day, Russians fired 28 times at Sumy region . 8 communities in the region were hit. There were 267 explosions.

Vovchansk in Kharkiv region suffered an enemy attack in the evening, there is damage to power grids - RMA