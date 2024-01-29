Vovchansk in Kharkiv region suffered an enemy attack in the evening, there is damage to power grids - RMA

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 6668 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103980 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131622 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131996 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173134 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277777 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178081 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167058 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 6884 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277790 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231328 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256731 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 14932 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131648 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104416 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104512 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120748 views
Vovchansk in Kharkiv region suffered an enemy attack in the evening, there is damage to power grids - RMA

Vovchansk in Kharkiv region suffered an enemy attack in the evening, there is damage to power grids - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32052 views

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk in the evening. More than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire from Russia, but no casualties were reported.

Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was shelled by Russian troops the night before, there are damages, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

At 21:00 in Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, private houses, power grids, outbuildings, and a fence were damaged as a result of hostile shelling

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Veterinary, Lukyantsi in Kharkiv district, Okip in Bohodukhiv district, Vovchansk, Staritsa, Ogirtseve, Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kupyansk district.

In particular, at 16:50 in Novoosynove village of Kupyansk district a residential building was damaged as a result of shelling. There were no casualties.

"Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Sinkivka and east of Pishchane in Kupyansk district. The occupants made unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense," said Syniehubov.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 8 out of 8 "shaheds" overnight29.01.24, 07:34 • 33541 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
telegramTelegram
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

