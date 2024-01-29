Vovchansk in Kharkiv region suffered an enemy attack in the evening, there is damage to power grids - RMA

Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was shelled by Russian troops the night before, there are damages, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

At 21:00 in Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, private houses, power grids, outbuildings, and a fence were damaged as a result of hostile shelling - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Veterinary, Lukyantsi in Kharkiv district, Okip in Bohodukhiv district, Vovchansk, Staritsa, Ogirtseve, Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kupyansk district.

In particular, at 16:50 in Novoosynove village of Kupyansk district a residential building was damaged as a result of shelling. There were no casualties.

"Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Sinkivka and east of Pishchane in Kupyansk district. The occupants made unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense," said Syniehubov.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 8 out of 8 "shaheds" overnight