Russian army shelled 6 communities in Sumy region: 25 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning of September 16, Russian troops fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 25 explosions were recorded. Six communities in Sumy region came under enemy fire, RMA reported on Monday, UNN reported.

The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, and Velykopysarivska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Khotyn community: the enemy carried out air strikes on the CAB (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Bilopilska community: a UAF air strike was recorded (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: air strike by KAB (3 explosions), FPV drone strikes (4 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: the enemy hit the CAB (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community: Russians hit the CAB (3 explosions) and also fired from artillery (3 explosions).

