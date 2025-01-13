ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 32925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143057 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124973 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132772 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132646 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168639 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110224 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162229 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104388 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Actual
Russian army reduces drone attacks for the first time in almost a year - British intelligence

Russian army reduces drone attacks for the first time in almost a year - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23459 views

In December, Russia launched 600 fewer drones in Ukraine than in November. According to British intelligence, this is the first reduction in attacks since March-April 2024.

According to British intelligence, the Russian army launched 1700 drones in Ukraine in December, which is 600 less than in November.  This is stated in the UK intelligence report, UNN reports.

Details

According to British intelligence, in December 2024, the Russian army launched about 1,700 drones of various types across Ukraine. This is less than in November, when 2,300 drones were launched. It is noted that this is the first time since March to April 2024, when there was a decrease in the number of drones. 

The intelligence community believes that weather factors likely influenced the attacks earlier in the month, as evidenced by several nights of waves of more than 100 drones, which followed periods of particularly low or no activity. 

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 53% of Russian UAVs were shot down, and

Others were disabled by electronic warfare or had already gone off course without posing a significant threat.

Various factors can influence monthly launch rates both positively and negatively, but it remains likely that Russia will be able to maintain a number of launches exceeding at least 1,500 per month

- according to British intelligence.

Addendum 

In 2024, Russian troops lost almost 430 thousand soldiers, and the month of the greatest losses was December, when Russia lost 1.5 thousand soldiers each. On December 19, 2024, a new war record was set - 2200 losses in one day.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising