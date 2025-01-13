Russian army reduces drone attacks for the first time in almost a year - British intelligence

According to British intelligence, the Russian army launched 1700 drones in Ukraine in December, which is 600 less than in November. This is stated in the UK intelligence report, UNN reports.

Details

According to British intelligence, in December 2024, the Russian army launched about 1,700 drones of various types across Ukraine. This is less than in November, when 2,300 drones were launched. It is noted that this is the first time since March to April 2024, when there was a decrease in the number of drones.

The intelligence community believes that weather factors likely influenced the attacks earlier in the month, as evidenced by several nights of waves of more than 100 drones, which followed periods of particularly low or no activity.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 53% of Russian UAVs were shot down, and

Others were disabled by electronic warfare or had already gone off course without posing a significant threat.

Various factors can influence monthly launch rates both positively and negatively, but it remains likely that Russia will be able to maintain a number of launches exceeding at least 1,500 per month - according to British intelligence.

Addendum

In 2024, Russian troops lost almost 430 thousand soldiers, and the month of the greatest losses was December, when Russia lost 1.5 thousand soldiers each. On December 19, 2024, a new war record was set - 2200 losses in one day.