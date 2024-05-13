Russian army drops 5 more bombs on belgorod region in recent days

Russian troops have dropped 5 more aerial bombs on the Belgorod region over the past 4 days. In the spring, Russia launched at least 32 FABs at the Russian and occupied Ukrainian regions, ASTRA reportsand UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, on May 10, the Russian Aerospace Forces dropped 4 FABs on the Belgorod region at once. Thus, FAB-500 was found on the road on the way from the village of Komsomolskoye to the village of Bliznoye in the Belgorod district. The bomb was destroyed on May 11, there were no casualties.

Another FAB-500 was found in the village of Komsomolske on the morning of May 10. The bomb was found near a residential building on Pivdenna Street. Residents of nearby houses were evacuated.

It is also reported that a FAB-250 was found near the village of Yablokove on May 10. No one was injured. On the same day, FAB-500 was dropped in the area of Razumne village. Residents were not evacuated, no one was injured.

On May 11, a FAB-250 was found in a new tavolzhanka on the territory of Nova Zorya LLC. The munition was destroyed on May 11, and there were no casualties. As usual, the local authorities preferred to conceal all 5 cases, not reporting them publicly.

Oil depot in Belgorod region and power substation in Lipetsk region: a source reports the results of a successful hunting operation by SBU drones in Russia

Recall

On May 4, a Russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on Belgorod, injuring 7 people, damaging 31 homes and 10 cars. The Russian authorities again concealed the cause of the incident.

On April 5, the Russian military dropped a FAB-250 in the occupied part of Kherson region - 5 km from the village of Novoukrainka in Novotroitsk district.

On May 6, an "unplanned munition" from a Russian aircraft crashed in the village of Vorontsovka, Krasnodar region.