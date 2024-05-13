Russian army drops 5 more bombs on belgorod region in recent days

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian army drops 5 more bombs on belgorod region in recent days

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past 4 days, Russian troops have dropped 5 more bombs on the Belgorod region, including FAB-500 and FAB-250 in different villages, which led to evacuations and property damage.

Russian troops have dropped 5 more aerial bombs on the Belgorod region  over the past 4 days.  In the spring, Russia launched at least 32 FABs at the Russian and occupied Ukrainian regions, ASTRA reportsand UNN writes.

Details 

Reportedly, on May 10, the Russian Aerospace Forces dropped 4 FABs on the Belgorod region at once. Thus, FAB-500 was found on the road on the way from the village of Komsomolskoye to the village of Bliznoye in the Belgorod district. The bomb was destroyed on May 11, there were no casualties. 

Another FAB-500 was found in the village of Komsomolske on the morning of May 10. The bomb was found near a residential building on Pivdenna Street. Residents of nearby houses were evacuated. 

It is also reported that a FAB-250 was found near the village of Yablokove on May 10. No one was injured. On the same day, FAB-500 was dropped in the area of Razumne village. Residents were not evacuated, no one was injured. 

On May 11, a FAB-250 was found in a new tavolzhanka on the territory of Nova Zorya LLC. The munition was destroyed on May 11, and there were no casualties. As usual, the local authorities preferred to conceal all 5 cases, not reporting them publicly.

Oil depot in Belgorod region and power substation in Lipetsk region: a source reports the results of a successful hunting operation by SBU drones in Russia13.05.24, 11:30 • 16796 views

Recall

On May 4, a Russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on Belgorod, injuring 7 people, damaging 31 homes and 10 cars. The Russian authorities again concealed the cause of the incident. 

On April 5, the Russian military dropped a FAB-250 in the occupied part of Kherson region - 5 km from the village of Novoukrainka in Novotroitsk district. 

On May 6, an "unplanned munition" from a Russian aircraft crashed in the village of Vorontsovka, Krasnodar region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
fab-250FAB-250
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast

