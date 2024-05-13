Oil depot in Belgorod region and power substation in Lipetsk region: a source reports the results of a successful hunting operation by SBU drones in Russia.

An oil depot and a power substation are the results of a successful hunt by SBU drones in Russia, informed sources told UNN.

Details

According to our sources, that night, the SBU drones were actively working in the Lipetsk and Belgorod regions of Russia. As a result, "cotton" was burning at the Oskolneftosnabzhenie oil depot near the village of Stary Oskol and at the 500 kV Eletskaya substation.

Russians complained in local publics all night long about a series of loud explosions near an oil depot in the Belgorod region. And the governor of the Lipetsk region confirmed a fire at the Eletskaya power substation. It powers the traction substations of Russian Railways, the Stanovaya oil pumping station, and ensures transit between the Lipetsk, Orel, and Bryansk power systems.

Video of a drone attack in the lipetsk region, where a substation is on fire, has emerged

"Russian industry working for the war against Ukraine will remain a legitimate target for the SBU. Measures to undermine the enemy's military capabilities will continue," the source said.