Video of a drone attack in the lipetsk region, where a substation is on fire, has emerged

A video from the russian lipetsk region, which captures the moment of the UAV attack, is being circulated online. UNN writes about this with reference to the Astra telegram channel.

The video is likely to show a drone attack on a substation in the stanytsia district, followed by a fire. A flash during the explosion is visible on the horizon.

According to russian officials, a power substation in the stanovlyznskom district of lipetsk caught fire during a drone attack on the lipetsk region at night. No injuries were reported, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Recall

On the night of May 13, russia reported drone attacks not only in the lipetsk region, but also in kursk and belgorod.

