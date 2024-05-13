ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85626 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108247 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151052 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251170 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174340 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165567 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226349 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Video of a drone attack in the lipetsk region, where a substation is on fire, has emerged

Video of a drone attack in the lipetsk region, where a substation is on fire, has emerged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21970 views

The video allegedly shows a drone attack on a power substation in the lipetsk region of russia, which caused a fire.

A video from the russian lipetsk region, which captures the moment of the UAV attack, is being circulated online. UNN writes about this with reference to the Astra telegram channel.

The video is likely to show a drone attack on a substation in the stanytsia district, followed by a fire. A flash during the explosion is visible on the horizon.

According to russian officials, a power substation in the stanovlyznskom district of lipetsk caught fire during a drone attack on the lipetsk region at night. No injuries were reported, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Recall

On the night of May 13, russia reported drone attacks not only in the lipetsk region, but also in kursk and belgorod.

Russia reports Ukrainian UAV attack on oil depot09.05.24, 04:16 • 26000 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

