On May 9, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil depot in the village of Yurivka near Anapa, Krasnodar Territory, Russia. This is reported by the Russian service of the BBC, UNN writes.

Details

Russian media telegram channels reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack an oil depot in the village of Yurivka near Anapa using a UAV, the Krasnodar Territory Operations Center said.

Subsequently, the Russian authorities, in particular the Krasnodar Territory's operational headquarters, confirmed the drone strike on the Yurivka oil depot.

In particular, the operational headquarters said: "About 6 UAVs were suppressed, but several fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire broke out and several tanks were damaged.

According to this report, 62 people and 20 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire; Anapa Mayor Vasily Shvets is at the scene.

