Russian army conducted 11 strikes in Sumy region overnight

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 11 times overnight, causing 61 explosions and shelling several settlements with artillery, mortars, MLRS, grenade launchers and mines, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 61 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Khotyn, Bilopil, Novoslobid, Esman, and Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled:

Esman community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions) and mortars (7 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: mortar shelling (6 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with MLRS (10 explosions) and LNG (2 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: 5 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Bilopilska community: shelling from an automatic grenade launcher was recorded (23 explosions).

