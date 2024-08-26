Russian army attacks energy facilities in Lviv region: power outages in Lviv and the region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region. As a result, there are partial power outages in Lviv and the region. More information is expected.
Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Lviv region. As a result, Lviv and the region experienced partial power supply problems, said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, UNN reports.
