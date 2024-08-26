Explosions were reported in Lviv and other regions. Air defense is operating in Lviv region

Explosions are reported in Lviv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions. The head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, said that air defense is operating in the Lviv region, UNN reports .

Details

"Air defense is working in Lviv region. Do not take pictures or videos of anything. Stay in the safest place possible," said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, on Telegram.

"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Lviv," Suspilne reported.

And later - about the repeated explosions in Lviv".

And later, that "explosions were heard again in Kyiv and Lviv".

"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Ivano-Frankivsk region," Suspilne also reported.

"Sounds of explosions are heard in Ternopil region," Suspilne added.

"The sound of an explosion was heard again in Vinnytsia," Suspilne also reported.

