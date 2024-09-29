Russian army attacked two communities in Chernihiv region in one day: 17 explosions were heard

Russian troops attacked two communities in Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones yesterday, 17 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Sunday, UNN reports.

“During the day, Russians fired on two border communities in Chernihiv region. They fired from cannon artillery, mortars and dropped explosives from drones,” the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported and listed:

Semenivska community: - 3 explosions (arrivals, probably from a 120-mm mortar) and 2 more explosions (arrivals, probably from cannon artillery) in the area of Yanzhulivka; - 2 explosions (arrivals, probably from 152-mm cannon artillery) in the direction of Mykhaylove Mykhailove; - 6 explosions (arrivals, probably 122 mm cannon artillery) in the direction of the settlement of Mkhy. Mkhy.

Snovska community: - 3 explosions (arrivals, probably FPV drone) in the area of Kliusy settlement; - 2 explosions (arrivals, probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the area of Khrinivka settlement; - 1 explosion (arrival, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV) in the area of Mistky settlement.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

