Russia shelled 7 communities in Sumy region: 55 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning of September 29, Russian troops fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 55 explosions were recorded. The Russian army fired at 7 communities of Sumy region with artillery, mortars, FPV drones and UAVs, according to the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Esman, Seredyna Budska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (4 explosions), artillery (18 explosions), FPV drones (4 explosions), and dropped VOG type ammunition from a UAV (4 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (10 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Yunakivska community: the launch of an unexploded ordnance was recorded (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: Russians attacked with artillery (4 explosions), CAB (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: an attack by the CAB (1 explosion).

Seredyno-Budska community: a shelling was carried out using an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Esman community: launches of the CAB were recorded (2 explosions).

