Death toll rises to 10 as a result of enemy air strike on Sumy

The death toll from the Russian strike on Sumy has risen to ten, with 22 people wounded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

As of 20:00 on September 28, 10 people died as a result of an enemy air strike on the city of Sumy, - the statement said.

Details

Twenty-two people sustained injuries of varying severity. Fifteen people were hospitalized, five of them in serious condition. Seven victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

All patients of the hospital damaged by the enemy were evacuated to other healthcare facilities. The victims were provided with the necessary assistance and appropriate conditions of stay, taking into account their injuries and diagnoses.

The RMA thanked the rescuers, police, international partners and public organizations for their help in evacuating patients and eliminating the consequences.

Recall

On September 28, Russian troops attacked twice a medical facility in Sumy. During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first strike, the enemy struck again, killing rescuers.