Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Death toll rises to 10 as a result of enemy air strike on Sumy

Death toll rises to 10 as a result of enemy air strike on Sumy

A Russian air strike on Sumy killed 10 people and injured 22.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Sumy has risen to ten, with 22 people wounded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

As of 20:00 on September 28, 10 people died as a result of an enemy air strike on the city of Sumy,

- the statement said.

Details

Twenty-two people sustained injuries of varying severity. Fifteen people were hospitalized, five of them in serious condition. Seven victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

All patients of the hospital damaged by the enemy were evacuated to other healthcare facilities. The victims were provided with the necessary assistance and appropriate conditions of stay, taking into account their injuries and diagnoses.

The RMA thanked the rescuers, police, international partners and public organizations for their help in evacuating patients and eliminating the consequences.

Recall

On September 28, Russian troops attacked twice a medical facility in Sumy. During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first strike, the enemy struck again, killing rescuers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

