Russian ambassador's escort car explodes in Pakistan

On Sunday, September 22, in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad , a car accompanying a delegation including Russian Ambassador to Islamabad Alexander Khorev hit a mine. This was stated in the local embassy of the Russian Federation, reports UNN



Details

The Russians themselves stated that Russian Ambassador to Islamabad Alexander Khorev, as part of a delegation of ambassadors from different countries, participated in the Forum on Tourism Development in the Swat Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The event was organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

After the forum, on the way from the city of Mingora to the hotel, the car accompanying the delegation hit a mine. Several police officers were injured in the explosion.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, including Ambassador Khorev, were not injured.

Addendum

Meanwhile, the local edition of Daily Pakistanreported that one policeman was killed and three others were injured in an incident that took place in the Malam Jabba district.

Authorities launched a thorough search operation to find the perpetrators of the explosion. The area was closed off.