Russian airstrike on Kharkiv: number of wounded rises to 7

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to seven. Civilians and employees of the State Emergency Service were wounded, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

The number of wounded in the daytime terrorist shelling of Kharkiv has increased to seven. Four employees of the State Emergency Service and three civilians - Igor Terekhov said.

Recall

On the afternoon of September 17, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with aircraft. In particular, the KAB hit a forest belt near the shopping center