Russian air traffic paralyzed: thousands of flights canceled

Restrictions have been introduced at airports in major Russian cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Nizhny Novgorod. According to reports from Rosaviatsiya, security-related issues have affected over two thousand flights.

Reported by UNN with reference to DW and Russian media.

Details

In Russia, at least thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed. Large airports such as Sheremetyevo (Moscow), Pulkovo (St. Petersburg), and Chkalov (Strygino - Nizhny Novgorod) are under "security-related" restrictions. Airports in Ivanovo, Kaluga, Pskov, Tambov, and Yaroslavl did not service flights.

As of Monday, July 7, the transport collapse at Russian airports, which began on the night of July 5 due to drone attacks, has already affected over two thousand flights. Judging by eyewitness videos, many passengers are still waiting for their flights at airports such as Moscow's Sheremetyevo.

Recall

Due to the threat of drone attacks, Russian airports, including Pulkovo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo, suspended operations. Dozens of flights were delayed, and a "Carpet" regime was introduced in some cities.

The SBU used domestically developed UAVs to strike four Russian airfields where strategic aviation was based. The total enemy losses amounted to 41 units of equipment worth over $7 billion.