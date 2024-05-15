Russian air strike on Kherson: 5 casualties reported

Enemy aircraft struck Kherson around 14:30, damaging houses, cars and causing at least one fire, preliminary, 5 people were wounded, one person was hospitalized, the head of Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

