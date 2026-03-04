Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter with crew in Rostov region - media

On the evening of March 3, in Russia's Rostov region, Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter with the crew on board, all its members died. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

It is noted that the helicopter was shot down as a result of so-called "friendly fire."

The sky takes the best… Eternal flight. In the 5th year, friendly fire has not disappeared anywhere - it is said in one of the posts.

It is indicated that the helicopter came under "friendly fire" at the moment when the enemy air defense was trying to neutralize Ukrainian drones.

