Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter with crew in Rostov region - media

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
March 3, 06:22 PM • 10944 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 19097 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 19998 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 26018 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 31360 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 22498 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 21228 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23527 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34054 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 113313 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.8m/s
85%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil-rich Iraq to cut production after Strait of Hormuz closureMarch 3, 04:34 PM • 5960 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 9360 views
DNA confirmed Komarov's presence at the kidnappers' villa in Bali - MediaMarch 3, 05:25 PM • 6738 views
Putin can only offer "verbal support" to Iran, which is under attack from the US and Israel - media08:11 PM • 5378 views
US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - MediaVideo08:19 PM • 5038 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 27878 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 58583 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 59616 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 113311 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 75570 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 9390 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 13746 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 19781 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 35012 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 41876 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter with crew in Rostov region - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In Russia's Rostov region on March 3, Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter, killing all crew members. The incident occurred due to "friendly fire" during an attempt to neutralize Ukrainian drones.

Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter with crew in Rostov region - media

On the evening of March 3, in Russia's Rostov region, Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter with the crew on board, all its members died. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that the helicopter was shot down as a result of so-called "friendly fire."

The sky takes the best… Eternal flight. In the 5th year, friendly fire has not disappeared anywhere

- it is said in one of the posts.

It is indicated that the helicopter came under "friendly fire" at the moment when the enemy air defense was trying to neutralize Ukrainian drones.

Recall

In the Russian capital Moscow, late on Monday evening, February 23, a powerful explosion occurred. One person died.

Explosions in Russia on February 22 - Saratov and Engels were targeted22.02.26, 10:49 • 8508 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
War in Ukraine