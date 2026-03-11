Russian aerial bomb hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers hit a residential area of the city with guided aerial bombs. Emergency services are working at the scene of the impact, and there are currently reports of injured people.
On Wednesday, March 11, a Russian aerial bomb hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
The Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. There was a hit on a residential area. Emergency services are working at the scene
Currently, no fatalities have been reported.
Recall
On March 11, in Kherson, Russian troops struck a minibus with a drone, with 10 people injured, including a minor.