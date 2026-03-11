Russian aerial bomb hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

On Wednesday, March 11, a Russian aerial bomb hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. There was a hit on a residential area. Emergency services are working at the scene - Fedorov noted.

Currently, no fatalities have been reported.

Recall

On March 11, in Kherson, Russian troops struck a minibus with a drone, with 10 people injured, including a minor.