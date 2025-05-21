$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

Publications

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

Russian advance in Ukraine slows down, despite Putin's victorious reports - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 784 views

Russian forces have achieved minor territorial gains in Ukraine due to the resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The rate of Russian advance has halved since the beginning of the year, which refutes Putin's claims.

Russian advance in Ukraine slows down, despite Putin's victorious reports - Bloomberg

In Ukraine, the Russians have achieved only minor territorial gains this year thanks to the determined resistance of the Ukrainian military. This refutes the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that his army has gained an advantage in the war, reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Putin's statements do not coincide with the realities of the battlefield

Data from the battlefield indicate that, despite a constant advantage in human resources and stable, albeit minor, gains, the Russian army is still far from achieving its goals. The pace of Russia's main advance in eastern Ukraine has halved since the beginning of the year compared to the same period until the end of 2024, according to DeepState data.

As President Donald Trump abandons US efforts to end hostilities, Putin's envoys continue to make the most unacceptable demands for Ukraine to cede four regions in the east and south of the country that Russia has only partially occupied. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the ultimatum.

The unstable diplomatic process means that the future of Ukraine and wider European security will likely be shaped by events on the battlefield. With Ukrainian and Russian forces now close to a stalemate, the ability of Kyiv and its allies to continue to supply people and weapons for its defense, perhaps without significant US support, is likely to be crucial.

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense20.05.25, 15:52 • 270052 views

Data tracked by Bloomberg show that Russian troops advanced into Ukrainian territory by an average of about 41 square kilometers per week, less than the approximately 125 square kilometers on average from mid-August to the end of last year.

The state of the battlefield contrasts sharply with the diplomatic shifts in Putin's favor. This week, he tried to buy time in a phone call with Trump, who rejected demands for a ceasefire and threats of sanctions, raising fears in Europe that he is moving away from his long-proclaimed commitment to reach a quick peace deal.

In a subsequent conversation with European leaders, Trump made it clear that he was convinced of Russia's victory, repeating a number of Kremlin theses

- the publication says.

How quickly are the Russians advancing

The fighting on the ground paints a different picture. Public data also show that Russia has captured less than a quarter of a percent – 0.15% – of Ukraine's territory since January. The eastern Donetsk region, which has been the victim of the war's fiercest fighting and has been partially occupied for more than a decade, is still not under Moscow's full control.

The figures have many caveats. Fighting, which has been prolonged by cold winters in Ukraine, tends to intensify in the summer months. As with all conflicts, the war can take unexpected directions, fueled by political decisions far from the battlefield.

But at the current rate of Russia's advance in Donetsk alone, a region slightly smaller than Belgium, it will take several years to fully occupy it, according to Bloomberg's calculations based on DeepState data. It can be assumed that if we are talking about the entire territory of Ukraine, it will take a hundred years to occupy it at this rate.

Putin's idea that he can seize all four regions quickly – or even anytime soon – is completely unrealistic

– said Eric Ciaramella, a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Putin is going to negotiate with Trump confident in his advantage, Western assessments differ from his confidence in prospects of Russia on battlefield - Bloomberg19.05.25, 08:58 • 3462 views

Citing Ukraine's well-developed defenses, he said that Russia is "achieving only local breakthroughs."

None of the calculations diminish Ukraine's growing problems, such as a shortage of human resources, a war-weary population, and dwindling support from the United States during Trump's time.

Risks for Ukraine

With the intensification of fighting in the summer months, the potential for a Russian breakthrough on the front line remains a risk for Ukraine. This is realistic even if Russian troops are advancing while suffering huge losses.

Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region and the main target of Russia's current military campaign, is still standing, but the forces of its defenders are weakening.

While European allies – led by France, Germany and Great Britain – have doubled down on their pledges to support Ukraine, Kyiv's most powerful ally is changing course, which could have serious consequences for further supplies of American weapons after the summer.

However, according to experts, the Kremlin also faces a difficult choice as the war continues.

While Russia can conduct another two pre-election campaigns with its current approach to recruitment, further offensive operations in 2026 will likely require further forced mobilization, which is difficult both politically and economically

– the report of analysts says.

Russia has lost over 5,000 officers in the war against Ukraine - BBC16.05.25, 10:12 • 4712 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
