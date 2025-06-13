$41.510.04
russia struck Ukraine with 4 ballistic missiles and 55 drones: 43 UAVs were neutralized, but there were hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 ballistic missiles and 55 drones. Air defense forces shot down 43 UAVs, with hits recorded in 9 locations. The main directions of the attack were Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, and Dnipropetrovsk region.

russia struck Ukraine with 4 ballistic missiles and 55 drones: 43 UAVs were neutralized, but there were hits

Russia launched 4 ballistic missiles and 55 drones at Ukraine overnight, 43 drones were neutralized, there were hits in 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 13, the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, as well as 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions - Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region", the statement reads.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, air defense neutralized 43 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east and south of the country. 28 - shot down by fire weapons, 15 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

"Hits of enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 9 locations", the statement reads.

Dnipropetrovsk region

According to data from the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, at night the Russian army launched a missile strike on the Mezhyritka community of Pavlograd district. 4 apartment buildings and 6 cars were damaged. The Petropavlivka community in the Synelnykiv district was also under missile attack. 14 private houses and a car were damaged.

The aggressor attacked the Slovyansk and Mezhiv communities with drones. It hit agricultural enterprises. Fires broke out. The enemy directed UAVs and artillery at Nikopol region. Nikopol and Marganets community suffered. A private house and outbuildings were damaged.

Everywhere there were no deaths or injuries.

Tonight, the sky defenders shot down 3 UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kharkiv region

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synegubov, 7 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks during the past day. As a result of the shelling, 7 people were injured, including one child - an 11-year-old boy.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region: 16 unguided air missiles; 6 KABs (number being specified); 17 Shahed-type UAVs; 6 UAVs (type being established); 1 fpv drone.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kupyansk district, a private house, 7 buildings and a warehouse of a plant (Kupyansk city) were damaged; in Izyum district, power grids (Oskil village), 3 private houses, 3 outbuildings (Gorokhovatka village) were damaged; in Bogodukhiv district, 31 private houses, a car (Zolochiv settlement, Timofiyivka village) were damaged.

Donetsk region

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin, on June 12, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Illinivka and Mykolaipillia. Another 5 people in the region were injured during the day.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

