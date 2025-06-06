Russia shelled Kyiv region with missiles and drones: destruction recorded in three districts

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 29806 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 57808 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 59240 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 62703 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 68119 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 59078 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 88538 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63046 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49465 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67669 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.4m/s
74%
750mm
Popular news

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

June 5, 07:47 PM • 13465 views

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

June 5, 08:32 PM • 13136 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

09:55 PM • 11246 views

Massive attack on Kyiv: there are casualties, a high-rise building was hit, debris fell in various areas

10:50 PM • 10464 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

01:00 AM • 13026 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 48517 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 134420 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 144437 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 203103 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 243245 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 102477 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 68284 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 112589 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 337783 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 179092 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Russia shelled Kyiv region with missiles and drones: destruction recorded in three districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

At night, Russians attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged in Buchansky, Brovarsky and Boryspilsky districts, but there were no casualties.

Russia shelled Kyiv region with missiles and drones: destruction recorded in three districts

The Russian army launched a combined massive attack with missiles and drones on the Kyiv region. As a result of the attack, there is damage in three districts of the region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration (RMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, reports UNN.

In Buchansky, Brovarsky, and Boryspilsky districts, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Windows were broken and roofs were damaged in them

- Kalashnyk wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, no reports of casualties were received.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 6, the Russian occupation forces carried out a massive drone attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are victims. Falling debris was recorded in several districts, fires broke out, there was a hit in a high-rise building, an educational institution and infrastructure were damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA06.06.25, 03:13 • 1834 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv Oblast
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9