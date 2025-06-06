Russia shelled Kyiv region with missiles and drones: destruction recorded in three districts

The Russian army launched a combined massive attack with missiles and drones on the Kyiv region. As a result of the attack, there is damage in three districts of the region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration (RMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, reports UNN.

In Buchansky, Brovarsky, and Boryspilsky districts, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Windows were broken and roofs were damaged in them - Kalashnyk wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, no reports of casualties were received.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 6, the Russian occupation forces carried out a massive drone attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are victims. Falling debris was recorded in several districts, fires broke out, there was a hit in a high-rise building, an educational institution and infrastructure were damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA