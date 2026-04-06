Russia reports drone attack on CPC oil terminal in Black Sea - Reuters

Russia stated that Ukrainian drones attacked the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil terminal on the Black Sea, damaging the facility's infrastructure. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the berths, loading system, and four large oil storage tanks were hit. This is one of the key facilities through which about 1.5% of global oil supplies pass.

The Russian agency claims that the attack was aimed at inflicting economic damage, particularly on companies from the US and Kazakhstan, which are among the consortium's shareholders.

At the same time, Reuters notes that it could not independently confirm these statements, and Ukraine has not officially commented on the incident.

Separately, industry sources reported a fire at another oil terminal – "Sheskharis", located near Novorossiysk. According to them, the fire engulfed one of the main berths.

This terminal ships hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil daily, but it is currently unknown how exactly the incident affected the facility's operations.

SBU and Defense Forces hit an oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk