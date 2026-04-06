SBU and Defense Forces hit an oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk

Drones of the SBU "Alpha" Special Operations Center, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the oil terminal of the Novorossiysk port, as a result of which six out of seven oil loading berths, through which oil is loaded and unloaded from tankers, were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Drones of the SBU "Alpha" Special Operations Center, together with other components of the Defense Forces (Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, State Border Guard Service, Special Operations Forces, State Border Service), caused a "bang" at the "Sheskharis" oil terminal of the Novorossiysk seaport in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. - a source reported.

This terminal is one of the largest complexes for transshipment of oil and petroleum products in the south of the Russian Federation. It provides fuel to Russian groups fighting against Ukraine.

As a result of the strike, six out of seven oil loading berths, through which oil is loaded and unloaded from tankers, were damaged. Hits on the ground infrastructure of the terminal were also recorded: the pipeline system's junction block and the oil metering unit were hit. Large-scale fires broke out at the impact sites.

The SBU is consistently working to reduce the enemy's military, economic, and logistical potential. Such operations will continue until Russia stops its aggression against Ukraine. Each such strike undermines the enemy's ability to finance the war and provide its troops with resources. - an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

Throughout March 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of large-scale strikes on objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the aggressor country, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine.